Middle Point searches connected to case of missing Van Wert man

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that a series of search warrants executed Wednesday were related to a search for Kori Glossett, Van Wert man who had been missing since June 16.

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach announced that searches of four separate locations, including 7266 Middle Point-Wetzel Road, 304 S. Adams St., and two farmland locations near the intersections of Church and Middle Point-Wetzel roads and Slane and Galvin roads, all listed as Middle Point addresses. He said the search warrants were executed to assist the Van Wert Police Department in an investigation it was conducting. A press release issued by the sheriff’s office Friday confirmed that the searches were related to the search for Glossett, who had turned 25 the day he was last seen.

Riggenbach said that “a number of pieces of evidence were collected by BCI agents.” The investigation is continuing and Riggenbach said that investigators had received several tips and are currently following up on them.

Wednesday, Jim Everett, with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the office’s dive team was requested by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for a briefing Wednesday morning. Riggenbach said the dive team was called to search a body of water located at one of the rural locations.

Glossett had been missing since his birthday June 16, when his father last heard from him. Glossett’s father, Jeffrey Glossett, reported him missing July 21, Van Wert Police Department officials reported.

According to the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office, the Adams Street property is owned by Dale H. Gear. The Middle Point-Wetzel address owner was listed as Pine Cone Farms Inc. According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, Gear is the owner of Pine Cone Farms.

Riggenbach said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office were also at the scene aiding in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Van Wert Police Department at 419-238-2462, the sheriff’s office at 419-238-3866, Crime Stoppers at 419-238-7867 or by using the Submit a CrimeTip feature at vanwertcountysheriff.com.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_crime-scene-police-lights.jpg