Kasich orders flags at half-staff Sunday

COLUMBUS — On Friday, Ohio Gov. John R. Kasich ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio, from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

Kasich’s order reads: “In honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2016.”