Police calls

900 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — Police were called Thursday to the scene of a theft.

700 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Police were called Thursday to a home where a break in happened.

500 block of Haller Street, Lima — Police were called Thursday to the scene of a break in.

500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Police were called Thursday to handle an intoxicated person.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.