Get This: Roswell police ask residents not to dress up as clowns

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in a southern New Mexico city are asking residents not to dress up as clowns and carry baseball bats around town amid a national “scary clown” craze.

The Roswell Police Department said they have received several reports this week of clowns with bats walking around in the city. Authorities say it appears to be connected to the recent national news reports of “scary clowns” sighting in various states.

Roswell police say although it is not illegal to dress as a clown and carry a baseball bat, officers are asking “residents to not do such things.”

Police say such moves create fright in neighborhoods.

Authorities in Roswell say police have not located any of the reported clowns.