Photos: Blessing of the pets in Ottawa

David Trinko | The Lima News
Father Matt Jozefiak, pastor at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ottawa, blesses a dog Friday as part of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School's annual blessing of the pets. The annual tradition happens in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assissi, a 13th century friar known as an animal-loving saint.
Check out photographs from the annual blessing of the pets at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Ottawa.
David Trinko | The Lima News
Father Matt Jozefiak, pastor at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ottawa, blesses a dog Friday as part of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School's annual blessing of the pets. The annual tradition happens in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assissi, a 13th century friar known as an animal-loving saint.
http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_News-35.jpgDavid Trinko | The Lima News
Father Matt Jozefiak, pastor at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ottawa, blesses a dog Friday as part of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School's annual blessing of the pets. The annual tradition happens in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assissi, a 13th century friar known as an animal-loving saint.