Photos: Blessing of the pets in Ottawa

Check out photographs from the annual blessing of the pets at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School in Ottawa.

Click here to see the photos.

David Trinko | The Lima News Father Matt Jozefiak, pastor at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Ottawa, blesses a dog Friday as part of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School's annual blessing of the pets. The annual tradition happens in honor of the feast day of St. Francis of Assissi, a 13th century friar known as an animal-loving saint.