Noted illustrator visits Elida Elementary

LIMA — Steve Harpster is known for his illustrations of characters such as Eek and Ack from Outer Space or Jimmy Sniffles.

On Thursday, he showed Elida Elementary School students that they too can be artists.

The well-known illustrator gave drawing lessons to students throughout the day, and it was evidenced they caught on quickly. Harpster presents lessons on how to draw through his Harptoons School Visit program.

Harpster teaches character drawings by taking a simple number or letter and going from there. Some of the examples were changing a numeral five to a groundhog, an h into a porcupine, an e into a chicken and a four into a shark.

“As soon as the children get the eyes and the nose on there, they can already see it starting to form,” Harpster said. “I could probably let them go from that point and they could create something. With the steps, it just makes it a little easier for them.”

The results were surprising around the room, as many kids had ready-to-be-published drawings in just a few minutes. They were incredibly proud of their results.

“It was really fun,” said third grader Miranda Johnson. “My drawing came out really good. It makes me want to draw more.”

“I really liked it,” said third grader Jacob Nolan. “It makes it easy when you are doing it from letters and numbers. It was fun turning letters into monsters.”

Harpster says that drawing is very important.

“It’s a primal way of communicating. A picture says a thousand words and so does drawing,” Harpster said. “It allows young people a way to communicate their ideas very easily and efficiently. It’s all about getting young people drawing, creating and imagining.”

He encourages the students to explore their imagination and come up with their own ideas. He told them it is important to practice if you want to be good at drawing or anything else.

Harpster showed some of his own work from when he was in first grade, which left a lot to be desired.

“With time and patience, I got better,” Harpster said.

“It was awesome for the students,” said principal Melanie Nixon. “The kids loved it, and they were very excited with their creations.”

Children’s book illustrator Steve Harpster works with Elida Elementary School second-grade students on how to draw a shark during a lesson on “How to Draw” through his Harptoons School visit. Harpster has illustrated more then 100 books for kids. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Steve_Harpster_01co.jpg Children’s book illustrator Steve Harpster works with Elida Elementary School second-grade students on how to draw a shark during a lesson on “How to Draw” through his Harptoons School visit. Harpster has illustrated more then 100 books for kids. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News Elida Elementary School second-grader Branson Morlock, 7, draws a shark during a lesson on “How to Draw” through Harptoons School by illustrator Steve Harpster who has illustrated more then 100 books for kids. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Steve_Harpster_02co.jpg Elida Elementary School second-grader Branson Morlock, 7, draws a shark during a lesson on “How to Draw” through Harptoons School by illustrator Steve Harpster who has illustrated more then 100 books for kids. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

