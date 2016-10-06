Kitchen fire causes damage, displaces Lima family

LIMA — A house fire at 713 S. Elizabeth St. was quickly extinguished after being reported at noon Thursday.

Lima Fire Department Battalion Chief Morris Martin said a fire that started in the kitchen and also spread to the back porch caused about $10,000 in damage. The accidental fire started on the stove.

Orlando Thompson and his family, residents of the home, were not home during the fire. Morris said the Red Cross was contacted to help relocate the family.

Fire damage was contained to the kitchen and back porch area, and the home suffered smoke damage throughout. Firefighters remained on the scene for an hour and a half.