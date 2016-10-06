Bad Dog CrossFit to celebrate grand opening of new facility

LIMA — Bad Dog CrossFit will celebrate the grand opening of its new facility with an open house and fitness competition featuring “some of the most fit human beings in the state of Ohio,” owner Denny Marsh said Thursday.

The grand opening will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Bad Dog’s new facility, located at 2341 Spencerville Road. Opened Aug. 7, the new facility is seven times larger than the fitness center’s old location in Northland Plaza.

“Getting to a bigger location was the next logical evolution of what we needed to do,” Marsh said, “so we moved from a 5,000-square-foot facility to one that is 35,000 square feet.”

A larger facility, coupled with partnerships from other organizations, allowed the fitness center to expand its offerings, Marsh said. Along with CrossFit, the facility now offers club wrestling with Team Stomp, massage therapy by Jenna Heuerman, consultation services with cupping specialist Mike Wang, and yoga by Paula Johnson.

“Another major addition is that we are now the only place in northwest Ohio that has indoor pole vault and shot and discus training,” Marsh said. “Before the move, all we had was fitness. Now we are a full-service wellness facility.”

Mass therapy, cupping services and wrestling demonstrations will also take place at Saturday’s open house. In addition, an organic food truck will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free.

Marsh said the big draw is the fitness competition, which they are calling the Bad Dog Beat Down. It will feature athletes from Ohio and four other states who will compete for trophies and cash prizes.

“It is Lima’s only CrossFit competition,” he said.

For more details on Bad Dog CrossFit or the grand opening celebration, call Marsh at 419-230-8763. The organization is also on Facebook and Twitter.

