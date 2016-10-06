Strickland speaks to UAW workers

LIMA — Facing a double-digit deficit in the most recent poll and growing, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ted Strickland met with United Auto Workers union members in Lima on Thursday, telling them he would represent them best.

“I want to unrig a rigged system,” Strickland said.

Strickland is down in the recent polls by double digits to Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Strickland is touring the state in hopes of regaining ground as the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches.

Speaking to autoworkers, Strickland said Portman didn’t support them during the auto bailout. He said Portman called the bailout a “lousy idea.”

Strickland said Ohio’s economy would have failed if the auto industry was allowed to fail during the Great Recession.

“This was not done just for union workers, it was done for all of Ohio,” he said.

Strickland said he is well aware of the sacrifices union workers agreed to, including a two-tier system and lower wages to help save the auto industry in the United States. He also said he would like to see workers in the second tier start receiving higher wages especially with the profits being made again in the auto industry.

Strickland talked about his background growing up in a working family on a dirt road.

“I’m proud of my background, and I’ve never forgotten where I came from,” he said.

If elected, Strickland, the former governor of Ohio, said he would stand up for fair wages, good benefits and safe working conditions.

Democrat candidate Ted Strickland, left, meets with UAW members Thursday in Lima asking for them to vote for him in the U.S. senate race. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Ted-Strickland-24-.jpg Democrat candidate Ted Strickland, left, meets with UAW members Thursday in Lima asking for them to vote for him in the U.S. senate race. Greg Sowinski | The Lima News

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.