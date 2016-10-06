Three Dog Night tickets on sale Friday for Lima show

LIMA — Tickets go on sale at noon Friday for Three Dog Night’s Nov. 18 performance at Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Lima.

Ticket sales begin at noon Friday at the Civic Center Box Office or online at limaciviccenter.com. The box office is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at , Town Square, Lima, or by calling 4919-224-1552.

Three Dog Night enters its fourth decade of performing. It had more top 10 hits between 1969 and 1974 than any other group. Its No. 1 hits include “Mama Told Me (Not to Come), “Joy to the World” and “Black and White.”