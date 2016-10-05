Hawthorne Hills to possibly be an event center

LIMA — Partners who purchased the now-closed Hawthorne Hills Golf Course off Fetter Road in Bath Township were considering an event center among the possibilities for the land.

The purchase by E & J Cattle out of Botkins was recorded in the Allen County Recorder’s Office on Sept. 23 for $1.25 million. Brian Egbert, a partner with E & J, said an event center of some kind is likely.

“Someplace where people can have weddings or things like that if they want to,” Egbert said. “We will come up with something that will serve the community.”

Egbert said while the exact use has yet to be determined, he did say a golf course was not among the considerations. Egbert then said he wanted to contact his other partners before releasing any information on the purchase, and said he would call back. However, he did not return the call and has not been able to be reached in follow-up attempts.

Previous owner Dr. Paul Scheiwiller decided to close the course after much deliberation last year, saying it had been difficult to turn a profit. The course was popular among local golfers and was voted best golf course 19 out of 19 years in The Lima News’ Best of the Region awards. It had been open since 1963.

A sign indicates Hawthorne Hills Golf Course as sold.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

