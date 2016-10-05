S.A.Y. Furniture to close after 42 years

LIMA — After 42 years serving customers in the Lima area, S.A.Y. Furniture is closing its doors for good.

Co-owner Steve Yeager said he expects to remain open until the end of the year. In the meantime, S.A.Y. is holding a “store closing sell-off” of all items, as well as office furniture and a delivery truck. Many items will be offered at a discounted price, Yeager said.

“There’s still a lot to be sold, and there’s more coming in,” he said. “We’ll be here at least a couple more months because that’s probably how long it’s going to take for the sale.”

Yeager added that if a customer can’t find what they want, there’s still time to order more products.

“It usually takes two to three weeks on orders and some even come in within a week, so if somebody’s looking to order something, we can still do that,” he said.

Yeager said the decision to close was based on a combination of factors. The first was a severe knee injury he recently suffered, which initially left him in a wheelchair and then in crutches.

“It’s been really hard for me to work like I need to,” he said, adding that he and his wife, who owns the store with Yeager, are “getting up there in age.”

In addition to his knee injury, Yeager said the decision to close was because of the interest he’s had in leasing the property to other businesses.

After a fire destroyed S.A.Y. Furniture four years ago, the Yeagers decided to include rentable storefronts in the new facility they built at 3037 Elida Road. Once Upon A Child, a children’s clothing store, rents space in the facility. Another company, KSI Kitchen & Bath, plans to move into the building by Nov. 1.

With S.A.Y. Furniture shutting down, two more storefronts will become available for rent. Yeager said he could not reveal which businesses will be moving in, as the decision has yet to be finalized.

“The injury plus interest in leasing out this space in our building all came together around the same time,” he said. “With our age, we decided to just get out of the furniture business and lease our space out.”

Yeager said there are no plans to open another furniture store, as he and his wife plan to retire at the end of the year.

“It’s really bittersweet because we’ve been here for so long and we have so many good customers,” he said. “It’s really a hard decision, but the timing is just right.”

Yeager said what he will miss most are the customers, some of whom are second- or third-generation S.A.Y. shoppers.

“In any business, the customer is most important, and we’ve been fortunate to have a lot of really good customers throughout the years,” he said. “After the fire, our customers kept us going, so I’m really going to miss them.”

In this file photo, S.A.Y. Furniture celebrated the grand opening of its rebuilt store at 3037 Elida Road, Lima, in August 2014.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

