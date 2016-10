KENTON — A 70-year-old Alger man was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash.

Terry L. Hattery was driving a pickup truck at 6:40 p.m. west on state Route 309 near county Road 115 when he drove off the north side of the road and struck a tree. Hattery was pronounced dead at the scene, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday.