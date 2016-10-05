Police calls

2500 Wendell Avenue, Lima — A man reported Sunday someone broke into his house.

9200 block of Bentley Road, Bluffton — A person reported Sunday another person was asking for money.

2100 block of Kimberly Drive, Lima — A woman reported Saturday another person assaulted her.

South Metcalf and West Elm streets, Lima — A deputy stopped a man Friday who was driving impaired with his child in the passenger seat.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.