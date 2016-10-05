Bond set at $1 million for accused bank robber

LIMA — A judge set bond at $1 million Wednesday for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the past week.

Kaylee Nicole Shoopman, 26, of Pandora, made her first appearance in court Wednesday. A police officer asked for a high bond saying Shoopman had a drug habit that may have led her to commit the crimes.

She also has elevated her actions in the robberies making her more dangerous, the officer said. The first time, she gave the teller a note demanding money. The second time on Monday, she displayed a weapon, the officer said.

Judge David Rodabaugh of Lima Municipal Court told Shoopman she was charged with aggravated robbery. Rodabaugh scheduled a preliminary hearing for Wednesday.

Shoopman asked the judge to explain the maximum sentence she could face. Rodabaugh said it would be 11 years on the current charge.

Shoopman was arrested Monday evening in Pandora after police said she robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Harding Highway for a second time in a week. Witnesses provided sheriff deputies with a description of her vehicle, which later was located in Pandora, officials said.

During Monday’s robbery, Shoopman is accused of telling the teller, “Don’t make me hurt you” while displaying a gun.

That gun turned out to be a BB gun, Sgt. Mark Baker said.

Accused bank robber Kaylee Shoopman talks to someone in the gallery Wednesday during her bond hearing at Lima Municipal Court. A judge set bond at $1 million. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Bank-robbery-woman-18-.jpg Accused bank robber Kaylee Shoopman talks to someone in the gallery Wednesday during her bond hearing at Lima Municipal Court. A judge set bond at $1 million.

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.