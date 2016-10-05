Lima schools science series to focus on biomedical research

LIMA — A coordinated effort from Lima City School District, Ohio State University-Lima and the city of Lima aims to inspire Lima students to seek careers in science, technology and engineering.

The second iteration of the William Fowler Science series, named after the Nobel laureate and Lima Central High and Ohio State alumnus, will focus on biomedical research, with Ohio State cancer researcher Jessica Winter speaking to Lima Senior students Nov. 30.

“Her main area of research is in brain cancer, but after being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35, she went into a new area of research,” OSU-Lima Dean Charlene Gilbert said. “It was interesting because just a few months prior to her diagnosis, she decided to go into research around breast cancer, and then she was diagnosed, so she’s made that her main research area now.”

South Science and Technology Magnet students are branching off from that to produce a documentary on local cancer survivors, with the premiere set for the William Fowler Series community event, scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at OSU-Lima’s Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts in Reed Hall. The keynote speaker for that event will be Dr. Michael A. Caligiuri, director of the OSU Comprehensive Cancer Center and the CEO of the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

“His laboratory investigates the normal role of the body’s large ganglial lymphocytes, called ‘natural killer cells’ to exploit their properties and find effective therapies against cancer and immune deficiencies,” Gilbert said.

Bringing this all together is part of a concerted effort to inspire Lima students to believe that any one of them could be the next Lima Nobel laureate.

“Introducing our students to William Fowler, we’re able to show them what just a regular kid in Lima graduating from a public school district can accomplish,” Lima Superintendent Jill Ackerman said. “It demonstrates to them that they, too, can go on to do great things.”

