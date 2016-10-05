Automakers offer incentives as sales slow

LIMA — While the U.S. inched its way out of the Great Recession, consumers went car shopping in droves. As sales rebounded, the price of cars and trucks rose to record highs.

Now, the price trend is set to reverse itself, partly because some buyers are unwilling or unable to pay the high prices and instead are opting for used cars.

Although overall industry sales are tracking last year’s record 17.5 million, many automakers are selling more cars to rental companies to maintain the momentum. Sales to consumers are declining, so companies are ramping up incentives. Discounts in September hit a level not seen since automakers were desperate for sales during the financial crisis in late 2008.

“Inherently, you’re seeing a price war,” said John Mendel, executive vice president of Honda North America. “You’re already seeing the pricing pressure.”

Kris Thompson, manager of the Allen County Title Department, said most local automakers are offering similar incentives such as low interest rates and favorable rebates.

“Also, if gas prices remain low, that is always incentive to trade for better fuel economy,” Thompson said. “So, with good incentives, fall is a great time to purchase a new or used vehicle.”

In Allen County, new car sales plateaued from August to September. The number of new vehicles sold in the county was 542 for September, just one more than in August when 541 were sold. In September 2015, 519 new vehicles were sold.

New vehicle sales have increased by almost 1,000 units for the first nine months of 2016. From January to September, 10,356 new cars were sold in Allen County. That’s 962 more vehicles than last year, when 9,394 new cars were sold through the same time period.

The top-selling automaker in Allen County was Honda, which sold 119 new vehicles in September.

Throughout the U.S., auto sales fell slightly in September.

Sales dropped 0.5 percent to 1.4 million in September, according to Autodata Corp. It was the fourth month of year-over-year sales declines so far this year.

Automakers reported mixed results Monday. Nissan’s sales rose 4.9 percent over last September. Hyundai and Subaru reported 4 percent sales gains, while Toyota’s sales rose 1.5 percent. General Motors’ and Honda’s sales were flat for the month. Fiat Chrysler’s sales fell 1 percent. Ford and Volkswagen both reported 8 percent declines.

Slowing sales aren’t necessarily bad news for automakers or consumers. Sales remain near historic highs, and some analysts suggest 2016 sales could still top the record of 17.5 million set last year. Favorable conditions such as low interest rates and low gas prices remain in place. Consumer confidence hit a nine-year high in September, according to the Conference Board’s index.

But after six straight years of growth, demand is clearly slowing. U.S. sales are up just 0.5 percent through September.

By John Bush

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

