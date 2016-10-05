Education Roundup

OSU Lima students named homecoming queen and king

LIMA — Two Ohio State-Lima students have been named homecoming king and queen at a crowning ceremony in Columbus. Tierra Oliver, senior in business from Lima, and Elisha Jones, sophomore in biology from Columbus Grove, will represent Ohio State-Lima as queen and king for 2016.

The Lima homecoming court was selected from a pool of applicants based on their leadership qualities, spirit, integrity, scholastic performance, and achievement through their contributions and involvement at Ohio State. A selection committee interviewed each applicant and chose three male and three female students to comprise the Lima homecoming court. The application and interview scores are combined with the student body vote to determine Lima’s king and queen.

The six members of the 2016 Ohio State Lima Homecoming Court are: Emily Allen, senior in psychology from Harrod; Sarah Mackesy, sophomore in social work from Lakeview; Oliver; Scott Braunwarth, sophomore in communications from Cridersville; Billy Foster, senior in social work from Lima; and Jones.

Each of Ohio State’s five regional campuses crowned their king and queen during the regional campus crowning ceremony on Friday. Each member of the regional and Columbus courts rode in the homecoming parade down High Street on Friday night.

Ashland University names students to honors society

ASHLAND — The following students are members of the Honors Society at Ashland University: Katherine Burke, of Minster; Emily Kaiser, of New Bremen; and Alec Temple, of Wapakoneta.

The Honors Society is a student-run organization that plans a variety of social, educational and service events for Honors Program students.

Rebecca Keys graduates from Geneva College

BELLE CENTER — Rebecca Keys, from Belle Center, received a bachelor of science in engineering from Geneva College.

Defiance College receives grant

DEFIANCE — Defiance College received a $15,000 grant award from the Ohio Department of Higher Education as part of the Transforming Campus Climate grants offered through the Changing Campus Culture initiative to all campuses in Ohio. This grant was one of nine awarded statewide and is the maximum amount granted by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Defiance College’s grant will build upon progress made over the past year, including programs that have already been implemented with assistance from ODHE funding this past spring. It will expand current efforts through the Sexual Violence Prevention Project to address personal and community responsibility toward victims and situations of sexual violence, assault and harassment, implementing bystander intervention training, reinforcing comprehensive response protocols and empowering the community to reduce the stigma associated with reporting sexual violence by giving a voice to survivors.

Other grant recipients include Ashland University, Bowling Green State University, Case Western Reserve University, Hocking College, Kent State University, Mount St. Joseph University, Wittenberg University and Wright State University.

University of Findlay places students

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay have been placed in student teaching positions for the fall 2016 semester.

Local students include: Ashlie Casey, of Wapakoneta, is a student teacher for Waynesfield Goshen High School, in Waynesfield; Audrey Clark, of Cairo, is a student teacher for Bath Elementary School, Lima; and Levin Hovest, of Ottawa, is a student teacher for Pandora-Gilboa High School, in Pandora.

Temple member of Delta Mu Delta at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Alec Temple, of Wapakoneta, is a member of Delta Mu Delta at Ashland University. He is majoring in political science, and is the son of G. Eric and Linda Temple, of Wapakoneta. Temple is a 2014 graduate of Wapakoneta Senior High School.

Delta Mu Delta is an international honor society established to recognize and reward superior scholastic achievement of students in business administration. Membership in Delta Mu Delta is by invitation only.

Ashland University Alpha Delta Pi Members

ASHLAND — The following students are members of Alpha Delta Pi at Ashland University.

Jessica Perkins, of Kenton. She is majoring in marketing, and is the daughter of Stanley and Vonda Perkins, of Kenton. She is a 2013 graduate of Kenton Senior High School.

Morgan Sutton, of Ada. She is majoring in nursing. Sutton is a 2016 graduate of Ada High School.

Alpha Delta Pi promotes high levels of scholarship, service and sisterhood while living up to the ideals of their founders and developing strong personal character. Membership in Alpha Delta Pi is open by invitation to female students who have a 2.8 high school GPA or a college GPA at or above Panhellenic average.

Alexandra Messer named to leadership position

YOUNGSTOWN — Alexandra Messer, of Columbus Grove, is one of more than 675 Youngstown State University students named to club and organization leadership positions on campus this fall.

Messer, a senior majoring in forensic science, is the secretary of the forensic science club at Youngstown State University.

Bluffton University hosts Colloquiums and forums

BLUFFTON —Bluffton University is hosting colloquiums and forums that are free and open to the public.

Friday: “In This World but Not of It: Literary Fiction and Spiritual Conflict,” by Jamie Lyn Smith, assistant professor of English, 4 p.m. Stutzman Lecture Hall.

Tuesday: “Complicating Public Perceptions of the Amish,” presentation by Saloma Miller Furlong, author and speaker, 11 a.m. Yoder Recital Hall.

Oct. 16: Camerata, University Chorale and Concert Band, 2:30 p.m. Yoder Recital Hall.

Oct. 18: “#ProtectRefugees: The Criminalization of Immigrants in the United States,” presentation by Luz Varela 2015 legal assistant, Refugee and Immigrant Center for education and Legal Services, 11 a.m. Yoder Recital Hall.

Oct. 21: “Language, Culture and Power: Bilingual Education and Cultural Survival in Guatemala,” by Paul Neufeld Weaver, 4 p.m. Stutzman Lecture Hall.

Oct. 25: “Accidental Career,” presentation by Luke Shipp, vice president of commercial insurance, First Insurance Group, 11 a.m. at Yoder Recital Hall.

Oct. 27: “Israeli and Palestinian Parents Grieve and Work Together for Justice,” presentation by George and Najwa Sa’adeh and Rami Elhanan, 7 p.m. Stutzman Lecture Hall.

Schlemmer member of campus activities board at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Bethany Schlemmer, of Ohio City, is a member of the Campus Activities Board at Ashland University.

Schlemmer is majoring in social work, and is a 2015 graduate of Parkway High School.

ONU starts construction

ADA — Construction is beginning on a 2-megawatt solar array that will supply electricity to Ohio Northern University.

Under a 25-year power purchase agreement, ONU will purchase electricity directly from the array without needing to invest capital in the array’s construction and maintenance.

GEM Energy is the solar project developer and will design, construct, operate and maintain the ground-mounted solar array. Construction will be complete at the end of 2016. The solar field will generate about 10 percent of ONU’s annual electricity needs.

University of Findlay holding fundraisers

FINDLAY — University of Findlay students will be holding two fundraisers this fall to benefit patients at Mercy Children’s Hospital. Hosted by the University of Findlay Circle K’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon, activities will include a 5K race and the dance marathon, both are open to the public.

The Trick-or-Trot 5K run/walk will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Participants are welcomed to wear costumes, will start in Parking Lot No. 1 at Old Main on Frazer Street and then weave through and around campus. The cost for non-UF students ages 17 and older is $25, $10 for those ages 6 to 16, and free for those ages 5 and younger. The cost for students, faculty and staff is $15. Preregistration is encouraged by visiting http://j.mp/2duHq0G.

Prizes will be awarded for best costumes, and refreshments will be provided after the race.

OilerTHON, will feature 10 hours of dancing and fun to raise money for the hospital. It will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Nov. 12 in UF’s Koehler Fitness and Recreation Complex on North Main Street. Along with dancing, great music, inflatables, a photo booth, face painting, games, pries and food, and Miracle Network stories will be featured.

Within the past six years, the University of Findlay has raised $70,000 for Mercy.

Ashland names students to Newman Catholic Campus Ministry

ASHLAND — The following students are members of Newman Catholic Campus Ministry at Ashland University:

Katherine Burke, of Minster; Emily Kaiser, of New Bremen; Elizabeth Kidd, Molly Scott and William Scott, all of Lima; and Nicholas Slinger, of Bluffton.

The Newman Catholic Campus Ministry strives to foster the spiritual growth of all students.

Windau named to Heidelberg University homecoming court

TIFFIN —Taylor Windau, a senior accounting and business administration major from Columbus Grove was selected to be a member of the 2016 Homecoming Court at Heidelberg University.

Ottawa native receives Lordes University Scholarship

SYLVANIA — Kendra Duling, of Ottawa has received a Campus Ministry Tau Scholarship. Duling is a freshman early childhood education major.

The scholarship is $2,000 per year for up to four years. To qualify, the Tau Scholars must have a minimum GPA of 3.2 from high school or transferring institution.

The Tau Scholars are required to work an average of four to five hours per week assisting with planning and implementing Lourdes Campus Ministry activities.

Ashland University names Fellowship for Christian Athletes members

ASHLAND — The following students are members of the Fellowship for Christian Athletes organization at Ashland University:

Travis Downing and Trevor Downing, both of Lima; Matthew Wilcox, of Ada.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes desires to advance the Gospel of Jesus and His kingdom on the Ashland University campus.