Amy Eddings: Why Donald Trump’s taxes should bother us

“What is your earliest memory about money?”

It seemed a strange question coming from my financial adviser. She asked it of both my husband and me in one of our quarterly check-ins.

What, I wondered, did this have to do with dollars and cents, income and expenses, addition and subtraction? A lot, apparently.

For we all have underlying beliefs about money, shaped by our personalities and our early experiences, that guide our getting and spending decisions.

Which is why I’m fascinated by what I perceive to be a collective, national yawn over the news that Donald Trump probably hasn’t paid any federal income taxes in a long, long time. According to The New York Times, which broke this story, he’s been taking advantage of a 1918 tax rule that allows businesses to write off their losses over several years. Donald’s gigundo loss of nearly $1 billion in the 1990s, a time in which he was making bad bets on casinos and the Plaza Hotel, has entitled him — yes, there’s that word that many Trump supporters despise — to forgo paying taxes for nearly two decades.

I wish I got that kind of a tax break. I wish I could leverage years of low earnings against years of high ones, to ease my tax burden.

But this tax rule isn’t for Joe Average Wage Earner. It applies to capital earnings, not wages. It’s a rule designed for people like The Donald, who makes his money through money and not by the sweat of his brow.

The New York Times and other media are doing their best to stoke some kind of moral outrage over his 18-year get-out-of-jail-free tax advantage, but it just isn’t there. We’re not outraged. We’re jealous.

Trump knows this. When Hillary Clinton suggested, in their first debate, that he wasn’t releasing his personal income tax returns because he hasn’t paid any taxes, Trump leaned into the microphone and said, “That makes me smart.”

“He knew we could use the tax code to protect him,” a former accountant for Trump told the Times.

Tax avoidance is a time-honored tradition in corporate America and among the very wealthy. But Trump’s big tax break is part of a larger pattern of avoiding financial responsibilities. Investors and contractors were left with large losses when Trump’s casinos went belly-up. He’s not embarrassed by this. He casts this, too, as a success.

Which brings me back to my financial adviser’s question, and the underlying formative beliefs it was seeking to reveal: What was your earliest memory about money?

My parents had taken us out to dinner, all five of us, to the Kon Tiki Restaurant in Cleveland. It was swank. I have memories of its exotic decor, of crossed spears and light fixtures shaped to look like torches, of heavy-browed, solemn, Easter Island-style statues. This was fine dining. It was also more expensive than a trip to McDonald’s. I remember the alarm I felt as I watched my parents at the head of the long table, conferring over the bill. They talked in low tones. I thought, “Oh, we ate too much! It’s all our fault, they can’t pay the bill!” I worried about being a financial burden to my hardworking parents.

I’d doubt young Donald Trump has anything like that experience as a first memory. He was a wealthy kid, with a businessman dad who helped him out. Whatever his first memory was, though, I can tell you this: Trump equates money with winning. You’re a winner if you have a lot of it, a loser if you don’t. Our shared responsibility for the fiscal health of our democracy seems to be the biggest loser over the last 18 years.

Say what you want about taxes, but if we don’t pool our resources, we can’t build a nation. We can’t create roads, can’t offer free and universal education for the nation’s children, can’t establish an independent system of justice.

It troubles me that we, too, would equate tax-dodging with success, that we’d be there on the sidelines, cheering for Donald: “Good for him, he got over on the federal government!” I’ve never understood how one can root against the very system that holds our common welfare together.

I want my president to be someone who understands that the premise of the United States of America is a union of separate states that have decided to pool their resources to work toward a shared goal of protecting our sovereignty and providing an educational and public safety structure upon which people can build their lives and live out their dreams.

By Amy Eddings

