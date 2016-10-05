Woman charged in priest attack pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

OTTAWA — A 65-year-old Napoleon woman facing felonious assault and attempted murder charges pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Wednesday.

Frances A. Wilhelm, of 402 W. Main St. in Napoleon, was arraigned Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court. She is being charged on the attack of Father Herman F. Scherger, 84, of Cloverdale, who was assaulted at his home.

Wilhelm’s attorney, William Kluge, asked the court to schedule an evaluation to determine her competency to stand trial. Judge Randall Basinger ordered the evaluation, along with a collection of her past psychiatric records. Wilhelm will return to court upon completion of the evaluation.

She remains in Putnam County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

