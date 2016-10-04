Police calls

2800 Racers Way, Lima — A deputy reported Thursday a juvenile entered an apartment and stole money.

2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — Deputies were called Thursday to a home where someone stole something.

6000 block of North Wapak Road, Lima — A woman reported Thursday she lost money in a telephone scam.

4400 block of Waynesfield Road, Harrod — A man reported Thursday someone broke into his home and stole items.

