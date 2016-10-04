Putnam County court records

Putnam County Common Pleas Court

Sept. 26

Philip B. Baker, Columbus Grove, was granted a divorce from Mary A. Baker, Binghamton, New York. They were married Sept. 16, 1991, in Elmira, New York, and have two children.

Sept. 29

Chelsea B. Ricker, Ottawa, and Matthew A. Ricker, Columbus Grove, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married July 20, 2013, in Glandorf, and have no children.

Jamie S. Kohli, Vaughnsville, was granted a divorce from Doug M. Kohli, Vaughnsville. They were married Dec. 13 2002, and have two children.

New Cases

Aaron Larson, administrator for estate of Jeremy L. Larson, Ottawa, deceased, v. Teddy R. McCoy, Kalida; personal injury (excess of $25,000).

Kayla Stanley, Fort Jennings, v. Christopher Stanley, Leipsic; divorce with children.

Michel & Rellinger Investments, LLC, Cloverdale, v. Ernest Welch, Grover Hill, and Thomas Welch, Fort Jennings; other civil (excess of $25,000).

Bank of New York Mellon, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, v. Julie Pitts, Columbus Grove, and Everett Pitts, Jr., Columbus Grove; foreclosure ($66,382.61).

Cory B. Jones, Elida, v. Thomas L. Dunlap, Columbus Grove; personal injury.

Michelle Smith, Van Buren, v. Stephanie J. Lippiatt, Tipp City, and Timothy J. Welch, Bluffton; complaint for partition.

Caren S. Ladd, Leipsic, and Lance E. Ladd, Leipsic; dissolution of marriage without children.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, v. Melvin D. Hunt, Continental, and Rosalee Hunt, Continental; foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank, Columbus, v. James M. Campbell, Ottawa, and Cathy A. Campbell, Ottawa; foreclosure.

Putnam County Municipal Court dispositions

Sept. 26

Megan R. Castillo, 28, 13386 Road K, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of disorderly conduct and was fined $150. Charges of drug paraphernalia and failure to display reg/expired plates were dismissed.

Joshua D. Tussing, 21, 3899 Begg Road, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to open container. Sentence: $75 fine.

Putnam County Municipal Court judgments

Sept. 26

Lima Memorial Hospital, default judgment v. Samuel T. Jamison, Fort Jennings, $6,915.14, plus interest and costs.

Lima Memorial Hospital, default judgment v. Amber L. Eagleson, Leipsic, $1,063.30, plus interest and costs.

Lima Memorial Path Associates, LLC, Toledo, default judgment v. Amber L. Eagleson, Leipsic, $510, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Pamela S. Sherman, Leipsic, $837.22, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, default judgment v. Pamela S. Sherman, Leipsic, $40, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Meagan M. Brickner, Ottawa, and Alan Brickner, Ottawa, $3,470.78, plus interest and costs.

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. Meagan M. Brickner, Ottawa, and Alan Brickner, Ottawa, $669.88, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, default judgment v. Meagan M. Brickner, Ottawa, and Alan Brickner, Ottawa, $156.28, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Professionals, Findlay, default judgment v. Meagan M. Brickner, Ottawa, and Alan Brickner, Ottawa, $69.31, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Christina Guadalupe Torres, Leipsic, $660.83, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, $460.90, default judgment v. Christina Guadalupe Torres, Leipsic, plus interest and costs.

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. Christina Guadalupe Torres, Leipsic, $174.88, plus interest and costs.

Sept. 27

Capital One Bank, Norcross, Ga., default judgment v. Kimberleigh Carpenter, Ottawa, $1,189.85, plus costs.

Credit Acceptance Corp., Southfield, Mich., default judgment v. Gideon Casillas, Continental, $6,657.03, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health System, Findlay, default judgment v. Elaine R. Spitler, Leipsic, $840.69, plus interest and costs.

Bluffton Hospital, Findlay, default judgment v. Noe Hernandez, Leipsic, $222.11, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Med Prac, Findlay, default judgment v. Noe Hernandez, Leipsic, $390.62, plus interest and costs.

Blanchard Valley Health Plus, Findlay, default judgment v. Noe Hernandez, Leipsic, $174.42, plus interest and costs.