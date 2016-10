LIMA — Tractor Supply Co. is inviting the community to attend its Fall Market Day event from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the store’s eastside location, 2785 Harding Highway.

The event will feature local artisans, crafters and farmers selling “unique wares and produce,” accoding to a statement from store officials. Participating vendors will have tables set up near the storefront where they will showcase their goods.

For details, call 419-223-1921.