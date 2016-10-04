Education Roundup

Spencerville Jazz Band to perform at state conference

SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville High School Jazz Band is one of five groups selected to perform at the Ohio School Boards Association 2016 Student Achievement Fair in Columbus. The group, under the direction of Josh Van Gorder, will perform from noon to 12:20 p.m. in Hall D of the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

More than 9,000 public education stakeholders are expected to attend the conference. In addition, more than 500 exhibitors will display their goods and services at the Trade Show.

Elida teacher recognized

ELIDA — Elida Middle School music teacher, Amanda Beining, will be recognized at a reception at The Ohio Statehouse on Oct. 12.

Teachers who earn the top 100 scores on the RESA (Resident Educator Summative Assessment) in each of the past three years will be recognized. Beining scored in the top 100 in each of the past three years.

The Ohio Resident Educator Program began in 2011, and can be envisioned as the first steps of a journey of continued professional learning. The program leads educators in more effective practices and excellence in teaching.

North Middle School holding Family Fall Fest

LIMA — Lima North Middle School is holding a Fall Family Festival from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the grounds of the school. It will be rescheduled if it rains.

The event is open to North students and their families, and will include games, face painting, prizes, entertainment and food concessions. Singer and keyboardist Chris Worth will provide the live entertainment.

Vendors will sell and display crafts and homemade items and free family pictures will be available in the Motteriffic Photo Booth.

Kalida School District receives grant

KALIDA — Farmers and their families across the United States nominated school districts for a grant opportunity sponsored by Monsanto to increase math and science education. Kalida schools was nominated by 12 area farmers to apply for $10,000 or $25,000 grants. The farmers included Arnold and Rose Siebeneck Family Farms, Dale Siebeneck, Lisa Siefker, Randy Siebeneck, Wayne Vennekotter, Turnwald Family Farms, Ken Stechschulte and others.

The staff at Kalida High School applied for the $25,000 grant with hopes of building a greenhouse. After months of waiting to see if their project would be funded, Kalida schools officials learned in August that they were a 2016 America Farmers Grow Rural Education winner. The school is only one of three schools in Ohio to be chosen this year to be awarded $25,000. The construction of the greenhouse is underway. It will be located on the southeast corner of the school property near the Ag entrance.

Allen County Council on Aging participates in food program

LIMA — The Allen County Council on Aging Inc. announces sponsorship of the USDA funded Child and Adult Care Food Program at its location: 215 N. Central Avenue. Meals are available without regard to race, color, nationality, gender, age or disability. The income eligibility guidelines are available at the center and will remain in effect through June 30.

Superior and OSU Extension hold Financial Ed Day

LIMA — Superior Credit Union and Putnam County OSU Extension hosted the eighth annual Putnam County Superior Financial Education Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m Tuesday at Ottawa-Glandorf High School gymnasium. The event provided an informative and interactive financial education program for area high school students.

Students from Columbus Grove, Continental, Fort Jennings, Kalida, Miller City-New Cleveland, Ottawa-Glandorf, Ottoville and Pandora-Gilboa attended. Some 335 students attended.

Lima Senior High School kicks off Spirit Week

LIMA — Lima Senior High School is celebrating Spirit Week this week heading into its homecoming game on Friday.

A bonfire will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday north of the stadium across from High Street. It will feature the Spartan Marching Pride, Lima Senior cheerleaders, athletes and coaches. The community is welcome.

Students throughout the district are participating in a week of fun “Salad Dressing” themed days.

Monday was vinaigrette (dress vintage); Tuesday was Thousand Island (dress Hawaiian); Wednesday will be Ranch (dress like a cowboy/cowgirl); Thursday will be Bleu Cheese (dress as cheesy as possible); and Friday will be House (dress in Spartan wear).

The game on Friday is against Findlay High School and kickoff starts at 7 p.m. The homecoming king and queen will be announced before the game.

Crestview holds safe schools drill

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools held a Safe Schools Drill, in conjunction with area law enforcement Monday. The exercise is to prepare students and staff with procedures for a proper evacuation in the event there is a serious threat to the safety of the students on the campus.

Unity Elementary School holds doughnuts with dad

LIMA — Unity Elementary School invited dads to join their students for a doughnut treat Tuesday.

Vantage participates in Day of Caring

VAN WERT — Vantage Career Center participated in the 18th annual United Way Day of Caring.

The medical office management students and their teacher, Diane Font, directed the school’s food drive blitz. More than 3,000 canned food items were donated for the Salvation Army Food Drive. The network systems program won a pizza party for bringing in more than 700 food items.

An additional $1,800 was raised to purchase groceries. Vantage students and staff were able to contribute nearly 5,000 nonperishable food items to the Salvation Army this year. The students from the building and grounds program and their teacher, Dave DeLano and aide, Brenda Wurst helped load and unload the donated food.

Senior Health Tech teacher, Wendy Baumle, and her students volunteered their time at the bloodmobile held at Trinity Friends Church Family Life Center. This year more than 40 Vantage seniors were able to donate blood. The culinary arts class prepared chicken noodle soup for the Red Cross workers and volunteers.

Lima City Schools releases October concert dates

LIMA — The Lima City Schools will kick off the month of October with student performances in three concerts. These concerts are:

Tuesday: Lima Senior High School and Liberty Arts Magnet School seventh and eighth grade fall choral concert at 7:30 p.m. in Lima Senior Auditorium.

Oct. 12: Lima West Middle School fall choir and orchestra concert, at 7 pm. at West Middle School.

Oct. 19: Lima Senior High School fall band and orchestra concert, at 7:30 p.m. in Lima Senior Auditorium.

All concerts are open to the public. A freewill donation will be taken.