LIMA — The Republican and Democratic headquarters will each sponsor vice presidential debate watch parties tonight.

The Republican watch party will be at the Republican Victory Center, 2062 N. Cable Road, Lima. Doors open at 8 p.m.

The Democratic watch party will be at the Lima for Hillary Office, 229 S. Main St., Lima. Doors open at 7 p.m.

After last week’s debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, their running mates take center stage tonight. Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence will debate at 9 p.m. at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia. Elaine Quijaano, an anchor for CBSN and correspondent for CBS News, will moderate. It will appear on television on the major networks and most cable news outlets.