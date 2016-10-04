Woman arrested following bank robbery

LIMA — Deputies have arrested a woman following a bank robbery Monday and believe she is the same woman who robbed the same bank last week.

The robbery occurred at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Fifth Third Bank on Harding Highway. A witness provided a possible vehicle description and license plate number, Allen County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jimmy Everett said.

The vehicle was located in Pandora later in the day, and a woman was taken into custody. The woman is believed to be the same woman who robbed the same bank last week, Everett said.

The investigation continues, Everett said.

