Domestic Violence Awareness Month kicks off in Lima

LIMA — Crossroads Crisis Center kicked off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a walk to Town Square that culminated in a ribbon ceremony to honor the 1,014 children the organization served in 2015.

Some 20 people marched from the Lima Public Library to the Square, each carrying a sign that read “Remember My Name …” The signs listed the name of each person who was murdered during a domestic violence incident in Allen and Hardin counties since 1990.

Crossroads officials were joined by Lima Mayor David Berger, who issued a proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The organization also donated two books to the library, each related to domestic violence education.

Emily Wrencher, executive director of Crossroads Crisis Center, said the event helps “break the silence” of a problem that often goes unspoken.

“Nothing’s going to change if we don’t start talking about domestic violence,” Wrencher said. “We’re bringing it to light to create a community that doesn’t tolerate it, and to show that there’s accountability to be held.”

Wrencher said that, in the past, domestic violence was treated as a private family matter. While more progress needs to be made, she said the issue is gaining increased national attention, and the justice system is becoming less tolerant of perpetrators of domestic violence. The strongest indicator, she said, is more domestic violence cases are being reported.

“I believe we have made progress,” she said. “Strangely enough, it’s evidenced by the numbers going up. So does that mean it’s happening more, or have we created a community that is more comfortable coming forward?

“I think the system as a whole is becoming less tolerant of [domestic violence]. The laws are there, we just have to make them work.”

Hannah Burns, community outreach coordinator for Crossroads, said breaking the silence of domestic violence is especially important for men.

“I think men don’t feel as comfortable talking about it,” Burns said, “so hopefully if we keep spreading awareness and letting people know it does happen to men, maybe they’ll start coming out about it.”

Crossroads served some 1,900 domestic violence victims in 2015, including men. The organization provides a “safe, confidential emergency shelter that serves victims of domestic violence,” Wrencher said. It is staffed 24 hours a day.

“Our first priority is safety,” she said. “Then, it’s doing anything we can to help people become self-sufficient so they don’t have to return to the same abusive relationship.”

Crossroads provides support groups, advocates for victims in the criminal justice system, assists in helping people secure protection orders and raises awareness through community education programs. It also has a 24-hour crisis line that can be reached at 419-228-4357.

Monday’s walk was one of several events that Crossroads and the Partnership for Violence Free Families will be hosting throughout the month. The ninth-annual Take Back the Night event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Ohio State-Lima. A Memorial Tree Planting will take place at 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. Finally, the 22nd annual Candlelight Vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Burns and Wrencher said the most important thing they want people to know is that there is help available, and they should not feel too ashamed to make the call.

“I think the biggest thing is they worry about people not believing them,” Burns said. “We will believe you no matter what. Just give us a call and we’ll talk you through it. There’s help out there.”

Participants walk down Market Street from The Lima public Library to the Town Square for Domestic Violence Awareness on Monday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DV-RP-003-.jpg Participants walk down Market Street from The Lima public Library to the Town Square for Domestic Violence Awareness on Monday. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

