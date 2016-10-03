Technology helping to improve breast cancer survival rates

LIMA — Technological innovations have led to a decline in the amount of breast cancer deaths in the United States since 1989, but Dr. Nicole Nelson told members of the Lima Rotary Club that it’s still important to get tested early and often.

As medical director of the Radiology Department and Women’s Wellness Center at St. Rita’s, Nelson has seen the way technology has improved survival rates in women with breast cancer.

The latest technology — 3D mammography — allows physicians to more easily diagnose cancer in those with dense breast tissue, which is roughly 50 percent of all women. Compared to individuals with fatty breast tissue, women with extremely dense breast tissue are twice as likely to be diagnosed with the disease.

“With 3D technology for breast cancer, instead of getting one picture I get 50,” Nelson said, “so you can see through the dense breast tissue much better. Those are the women that are a bit higher risk of developing breast cancer anyway, so we really want to be sure we’re giving the best services to those patients.”

Nelson said 3D mammography, also known as tomosynthesis, is superior to the traditional 2D mammography because it “significantly increases cancer detection.” It is also more accurate, with less false positives and fewer unneeded biopsies. She added that tomosynthesis improves clinical outcomes by detecting 40 percent more invasive cancers than 2D mammography, and enables at least a 15 percent reduction in recall rates.

Though technology has improved detection and survival rates in women with breast cancer, Nelson said it does no good if individuals do not get themselves tested. Like with most other cancers, the earlier it is detected, the easier it is to treat.

“I recommend beginning yearly screenings at the age of 40, and come every year until it’s too difficult for you to get there,” she said.

Most women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their 60s and 70s, which Nelson said is a busy time for these individuals.

“Children are getting married, spouses are getting sick, so it is not uncommon for a woman to miss a few years because she’s been busy taking care of other people,” she said. “We see that again and again, so it’s important to take care of yourself. Come every year and get your mammogram.”

While 3D mammography provides the most comprehensive breast cancer detection, Nelson said 2D technology is still very effective in detecting the disease. She said a standard 2D mammogram is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance companies. A 3D mammogram will cost around $50 at St. Rita’s, depending on a patient’s insurance plan.

Even if an individual lacks the ability to pay, Nelson said St. Rita’s will work with them to ensure the procedure is completed.

“We have a fund we raise money for — the Sherry Halker Fund — and we fund that so all patients can have access to” mammograms, she said. “It’s always our goal to catch it [cancer] as early as possible.”

Dr. Nicole Nelson, medical director of the Radiology Department and Women’s Wellness Center at St. Rita’s, discusses advancements in breast cancer detection technology during a Lima Rotary Club meeting Monday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_rotary-club.jpg Dr. Nicole Nelson, medical director of the Radiology Department and Women’s Wellness Center at St. Rita’s, discusses advancements in breast cancer detection technology during a Lima Rotary Club meeting Monday. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

