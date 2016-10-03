Sargent pleads to unlicensed auctioneer charge

LIMA — A former auctioneer who continued to hold auctions without a license will face up to six months in jail when he is sentenced.

Through a deal to avoid felony charges, Donnie Sargent, 66, of Delphos, pleaded guilty to unlicensed practice of an auctioneer, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.

Sargent admitted to holding an auction without a license on March 16. Licenses are issued through the Department of Agriculture.

Sargent said he would plead guilty even though he had some reservations.

“I just like to know how the state can put me out of business,” he said.

Judge David Cheney of Allen County Common Pleas Court told Sargent that was a question for a later time, not during a criminal case.

Sargent was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $7,500 in 2012 for three counts of structuring to avoid currency transaction reporting requirements. He entered a plea in federal court in Toledo.

Sargent also was placed on three years probation in the federal case. In that case, he paid the government $202,800 to keep a property in Coshocton and agreed to cooperate with the IRS civil division on a review of his taxes between 2005 and 2010.

Sargent owned Sargent’s Auctioneer Inc. The federal charge accused him of structuring currency deposits totaling $202,800. Structuring is when a person makes a series of transactions with a total value of more than $10,000, in a way that no single transaction exceeds $10,000 to avoid reporting requirements to the federal government.

The IRS found 19 times between Dec. 15, 2009, and Jan. 5, 2010, where Sargent deposited more than $10,000. Sargent purchased two cashier checks totaling $193,494 and four other checks for $9,000 to purchase the property in Coshocton, the IRS reported.

Donnie Sargent http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Donnie-Sargent-8-.jpg Donnie Sargent

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.