LIMA — Allen County Engineer Brion Rhodes has announced two road closures.

North Hardin Road between Ada (state Route 81) and Lafayette roads will be closed for six to eight weeks beginning Tuesday. The road will be closed for bridge replacement. Through traffic will not be permitted.

McClain Road between Breese and Hume roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for drainage work. Through traffic will not be permitted.

For details, contact Rhodes at 419-228-3196.