WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Democratic Party will have a grand opening of its headquarters from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

The office at 3 Perry St. will be used to support Democratic candidates running for office on the November ballot. Candidates as well as current officeholders will be on hand for the event that is open to the public.

The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.