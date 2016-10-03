Spencerville, Elida schools to hold walk/bike to school days

LIMA — Local school districts will be holding walk/bike to school days in October as part of a national event.

National Walk to School Day promotes health benefits such as building daily physical activity behaviors, more accessible and safer routes to school, and safer environments.

Elida and Spencerville schools are holding walk/bike to school events as part of the Safe Routes to School program. Spencerville will participate Friday, and Elida will take part in the event Oct. 12. Parents are encouraged to participate by allowing their children to walk or bike to school on these days.