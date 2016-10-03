Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission awarded $35K for Safe Communities Grant

LIMA — The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission has received $35,000 in federal traffic safety funding for a Safe Communities Grant. The grant, to be used in fiscal year 2017, was awarded by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

During the federal grant year, which began Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, the Regional Planning Commission will use these funds to help reduce the incidents of traffic crashes that sometimes result in serious injury and death.