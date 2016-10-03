Lima Memorial Health System

Sept. 29 — Ashley and Jared Parish, Lima, boy; Danielle Ricker and Jason Spence, Delphos, girl; Tatiana Collins and Davion Williams, Lima, boy.

Sept. 30 — Stacy and Joe Perin, St. Marys, girl; Michelle and Shelby Jordan, Lima, boy; Kathryn and John Monahan, Wapakoneta, boy.

St. Rita’s Medical Center

Sept. 30 — Rebecca and Sean Ansted, Lima, girl; Kelly and Tim Adlesh, Lima, boy; Alexis Cartagena and Johander Mejia, Lima, boy; Jocelyn Stalter and William Chaney, Lima, boy; Rachel and Jacob Recker, Continental, girl.

Oct. 1 — Jessica and Gregory Hermiller, Ottawa, boy; Emily Fuller, Lima, girl; Jessica and Ryan Tracy, Lima, girl.