Police calls

4200 block of East Bluelick Road, Lima — A woman reported Sept. 27 her husband was threatening their family.

1500 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A man reported Sept. 27 someone stole a gun from the back of his truck.

2400 Elida road, Lima — A woman reported Sept. 27 her Old Navy gift cards were used by an acquaintance at the Lima Mall.

1500 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A man reported Sept. 27 someone broke into his mother’s house and ransacked the home.

