Gas prices increase in 9 area counties

LIMA — Gas prices in nine area counties increased an average of 17.5 cents since last week, according to prices reported to GasBuddy.com.

Hancock County saw the most significant jump, going from $1.95 last week to $2.22 early Monday. Allen County experienced the second-largest increase, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas climbing 22 cents to $2.24. Gas prices in Auglaize and Putnam counties rose 21 cents, while prices in Mercer and Shelby counties increased by 20 cents.

The lowest average price in the region was $2.07 in Hardin County, followed by Van Wert ($2.13), Shelby ($2.20), Putnam ($2.21), Hancock and Logan ($2.22), Auglaize ($2.23), Allen ($2.24) and Mercer ($2.26).

In the Lima region, gas prices were up 17 cents from last month’s average of $2.07 and have fallen 17 cents from last year’s average of $2.41.

Gas prices in Ohio have risen 15.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21 Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.22.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said the rise in gas prices is a reaction to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision to cut back on oil production.

“Oil prices surged on the news which fueled gas prices to jump as well, but several days after the news broke, there’s reason to doubt OPEC’s sincerity of a possible production cut,” DeHaan said in a press release. “In addition, Hurricane Matthew is a major storm worth monitoring as it heads for the East Coast — perhaps to areas affected by the Colonial Pipeline outage last month.”

