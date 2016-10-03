School delays for Monday, Oct. 3

Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Monday:
Ada schools: Two-hour delay.
Allen East schools: Two-hour delay. Kindergarten zoo trip cancelled and will be rescheduled.
Apollo Career Center: Two-hour delay.
Bath schools: Two-hour delay.
Bluffton schools: Two-hour delay.
Brookhill Center: Two-hour delay.
Center for Autism and Dyslexia: Two-hour delay.
Columbus Grove schools: Two-hour delay.
Continental schools: Two-hour delay.
Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.
Delphos schools: Two-hour delay.
Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.
Elida schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay.
Jennings schools: Two-hour delay.
Kalida schools: Two-hour delay.
Leipsic schools: Two-hour delay.
Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay.
Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.
Marimor: Two-hour delay.
Miller City-New Cleveland schools: Two-hour delay. Engineering Advisory Council meeting for 7 a.m. cancelled. No Project MORE mentoring today.
Ottawa-Glandorf schools: Two-hour delay.
Ottoville schools: Two-hour delay.
Pandora-Gilboa schools: Two-hour delay.
Perry schools: Two-hour delay.
Shawnee schools: Two-hour delay.
Spencerville schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
St. Charles school: Two-hour delay.
St. Gerard school: Two-hour delay.
St. Rose school: Two-hour delay.
Temple Christian schools: Two-hour delay.
Vantage Career Center: Two-hour delay.
Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.
Wapakoneta schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
West Central Learning Academy: Two-hour delay for lab and office, students continue to work from home.