School delays for Monday, Oct. 3

Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Monday:

Ada schools: Two-hour delay.

Allen East schools: Two-hour delay. Kindergarten zoo trip cancelled and will be rescheduled.

Apollo Career Center: Two-hour delay.

Bath schools: Two-hour delay.

Bluffton schools: Two-hour delay.

Brookhill Center: Two-hour delay.

Center for Autism and Dyslexia: Two-hour delay.

Columbus Grove schools: Two-hour delay.

Continental schools: Two-hour delay.

Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.

Delphos schools: Two-hour delay.

Delphos St. John’s schools: Two-hour delay.

Elida schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.

Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay.

Jennings schools: Two-hour delay.

Kalida schools: Two-hour delay.

Leipsic schools: Two-hour delay.

Lima Central Catholic: Two-hour delay.

Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.

Marimor: Two-hour delay.

Miller City-New Cleveland schools: Two-hour delay. Engineering Advisory Council meeting for 7 a.m. cancelled. No Project MORE mentoring today.

Ottawa-Glandorf schools: Two-hour delay.

Ottoville schools: Two-hour delay.

Pandora-Gilboa schools: Two-hour delay.

Perry schools: Two-hour delay.

Shawnee schools: Two-hour delay.

Spencerville schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.

St. Charles school: Two-hour delay.

St. Gerard school: Two-hour delay.

St. Rose school: Two-hour delay.

Temple Christian schools: Two-hour delay.

Vantage Career Center: Two-hour delay.

Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.

Wapakoneta schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.

Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.

West Central Learning Academy: Two-hour delay for lab and office, students continue to work from home.