Jim Krumel: Sharing life through 8 transplants

When nightfall arrives, so does the pain from Monica Dulebohn’s broken heart.

That’s when she is left alone with her thoughts. Left wondering about that mid-August day when her son Drew hooked up with five of his friends from Elida High School. They were going to Delphos to go swimming on a Friday afternoon, maybe even get an ice cream from The Creamery. Drew always had a hard time resisting the cotton candy flavor with gummy bears on top.

For a reason no one may ever know, the pickup in which they were riding went off the side of the road, twice bouncing in and out of a ditch before flipping over. Drew, sitting in the cab behind the driver, and Jakob Sexton, sitting in the passenger’s seat, were killed — two lives lost too early.

“I wonder what Drew would have been like growing up,” Monica said when we talked last week. “I’m sure he would be caring, but how about college, marriage … it tears at me.”

Her mother, Linda Allen, shares the hurt. “I’m so grateful that not everyone was killed, but I cannot help but think, ‘If four are alive, why couldn’t it have been six.’”

But comfort is starting to sneak back into the lives of Monica and her family. It came in the form of a letter last week and from a Facebook message earlier in the month. The letter informed them that of the 10 organs removed from Drew’s body, eight were able to be used in successful transplants. Of those eight, six saved lives and two enhanced lives.

The transplants included three men from the Midwest who received a kidney, lung and a liver; two men from the Northeast who received a heart and kidney; a man in the Northwest received a pancreas; and two in the Southwest who received corneas. One man had been in failing heath for 20 years and another was on the transplant list for three years.

“Drew once said he wanted to have 10 children, so being able to donate 10 organs had special meaning. It’s like he’s sharing his life,” Monica said.

If that letter had a special meaning, it was the Facebook post that captured the heart and soul of Drew. It came to Monica from a parent whose child was being bullied in school. It said, “Drew was the kid who stepped up and said he’d seen enough. That he wouldn’t let these other kids hit my son again. … I know God has a special assignment for Drew, even if it hurts us down here.”

Monica had never heard that story before.

“I am so glad he shared it. It sounds like Drew,”she said.

A memorial now sits at the intersection of state Route 309 and Redd Road, just west of Elida where the accident occurred. Paul Allen, Drew’s grandfather, visits it every day.

“Drew was a fine young man who enjoyed life, I miss him,” he said.

Linda Allen wonders what happened to the wrecked truck. She has an idea for it.

“I wish they would use the truck in one of those high school prom demonstrations. Show the kids it doesn’t have to be dark for an accident to happen. This one occurred at 2 p.m. Show them that accidents just don’t happen when you’ve been drinking alcohol. These kids just finished football practice.

“Things can happen at any time.”

ROSES AND THORNS: Everyone in the rose garden is busy reading. Why? It’s a mystery.

Rose: To Don Bruns, of Lima, whose latest mystery novel, “Casting Bones,” was released Saturday.

Rose: To WTGN, which is celebrating its 50th year as a Christian radio station in Lima.

Thorn: Thieves tried to stare down Cridersville police Chief John Drake before leading him on a 31-mile car chase that cut thr0ugh bean fields, hit a parked car and reached speeds of 120 mph. One of the two thieves was eventually caught. The loot included stolen guns and electronics.

PARTING SHOT: Funny how they say we need to talk when they really mean you need to listen.

