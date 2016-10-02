YOUTH PROFILE: Cancer hits home for Bath student

LIMA — For Bath High School freshman Kaitlyn Vore, her current project to receive her Silver Award in Girl Scouts hits home.

Working as a volunteer at Lima Memorial Health System, she decided to make chemotherapy caps and can koozies for cancer patients. One of her first recipients was her mother, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April.

“I originally had a different project in mind,” Kaitlyn said, “and then this came along.”

Kaitlyn spent many hours making the caps, her mother proudly displaying hers. The other 97 were taken to Lima Memorial to be distributed to patients. Kaitlyn said a person looks at things differently when cancer hits home. However, the battle has not affected her decision for a future.

Kaitlyn, 14, is shaping that love for music into her choice for a career.

“My sister was in band and a dancer,” Kaitlyn said. “I became interested in music that way.”

Her love for music also connected her to other performing arts, and Kaitlyn also became interested in the performing arts. She has taken dance lessons since she was young, so naturally, she sees her future as being in performing.

“I haven’t really decided where I will go yet,” Kaitlyn said. “My sister went to Kent State, and it seemed nice there.”

Kaitlyn said she will likely study the performing arts and cosmetology.

Kaitlyn has maintained a 4.0 GPA so far into her first year of high school. She said she is still going through the common adjustments of the first year of high school, getting to know everything. She is a member of the jazz, marching, concert and pep bands.

In her spare time, Kaitlyn likes to read and write and do dance combos. With a highly contested presidential election coming, she said she also has recently taken an interest in politics.

“I haven’t set a complete view yet,” Kaitlyn said, “but I find it interesting.”

She also enjoys camping and shooting sports.

Kaitlyn is the daughter of Eric and Kristy Vore. She has an elder brother and an elder sister.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or on Twitter @LanceMihm.

