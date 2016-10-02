Lifelong Learning Center celebrates 25 years

LIMA — You never grow too old to learn.

The Lifelong Learning Center in Lima puts those learning skills to the test every year, and it celebrate 25 years of it this year.

“They are very interesting classes taught by both academics and non-academics,” said Lifelong Learning Center President Dave Adams.

Every spring and fall, the center partners with Ohio State University-Lima to provide the classes to those 55 and older.

The courses cover 23 different topics and disciplines. A volunteer board meets periodically to discuss which classes will be offered each session. The board is made up of former and current attendees of the program.

The classes are also taught by volunteers.

Classes begin Tuesday this year and will cover the topics Animation in the Movies, The Queen of England, the Bard of Avon and the Prince of Denmark, Presidential Politics 2016, Selections from Ohio State Historians, History, Art in Public Places, the Art of Metal Transformation, LepoWorks Public Art, and Topics in Museum Studies.

The courses are not accredited college courses, but they offer plenty of learning to those interested.

“We have had people that have attended all of them since we have started,” Adams said. “In many ways, it is more like a discussion than a class. They like to ask questions and they are interested in a lot of stuff.”

It is $40 to register for the classes. Classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Oct, 27 and registrants can participate in one or as many classes as they desire.

At noon Oct. 13, the center will celebrate its 25th year in Reed Hall with refreshments and a short presentation.

Many of the program instructors are retired professionals or teachers wanting to still apply their craft.

“We have teachers, lawyers, engineers and other professionals,” Adams said.

