Road construction and maintenance projects

Allen County

Interstate 75 reconstruction from the Auglaize County line to Fourth Street, through Lima and Allen County, is nearing completion. Current impacts to traffic are as follows:

Paving of the final course of asphalt both northbound and southbound has been completed.

Pavement grinding to provide smoothness, installation of pavement reflectors, seeding, berm work and placement of rumble strips will continue through the weekend and through next week.

Lane restrictions both northbound and southbound will occur from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Construction vehicles will be entering and exiting frequently throughout the project area.

Posted speed through the work zone will be lowered while work is taking place.

Yoder Road near the Orthopedic Institute of Ohio (OIO) is now open following a railroad repair.

Traffic patterns on Ohio 65 beneath Interstate 75 will continue to shift to complete the concrete pavement.

Additional Allen County projects:

Interstate 75 both northbound and southbound between Ohio 81 and Beaverdam will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Allen County maintenance garage.

Ohio 309 (Elida Road) from Eastown Road to U.S. 30, including the village of Elida, is restricted for widening, curb and gutter installation, drainage improvements and resurfacing. The project will continue through the fall. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation LLC, Celina.

The following impacts are occurring or upcoming. Traffic patterns will change frequently:

Traffic patterns on Ohio 309 from Greenlawn Avenue to Pioneer Road are expected to switch within the next few weeks to one lane westbound and two lanes eastbound. Currently traffic is traveling in two lanes westbound and one lane eastbound. The turn lane will remain available.

Between Pioneer Road and Eastown Road, traffic is now reduced to one lane in each direction at various locations through this area for drainage installation. The turn lane remains available. The restrictions through this area will be in place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Traffic delays should be expected.

Traffic patterns will change frequently through this section.

Ohio 117 and Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) intersection realignment and widening project and construction of left-turn lanes on Ohio 117 began June 30. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton. The following impacts to traffic are occurring or upcoming:

Wapak Road at the intersection of Ohio 117 is now open.

Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) south of Ohio 117 is now open.

Widening work on Ohio 117 and final paving are complete. Finish work including intersection lighting and seeding will occur in the coming weeks and may require short-term lane closures.

Auglaize County

Ohio 66 between Ohio 29 and Deep Cut Road, Daily lane closures September 19th – October 31st between the hours of 7 am and 6 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

US 33 between Wapak-Fisher Road and Ohio 65, Daily lane closures September 12th – October 15th between the hours of 7 am and 6 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Hancock County

U.S. 30 westbound between the Wyandot County line and Ohio 235 will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for sealing of the pavement. Work will take place each day between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work is being performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage.

Ohio 12 eastbound (Fostoria Avenue) from Tiffin Avenue to Bright Road, Findlay, will be closed during daytime hours only, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning September 6 for installation of a storm sewer line. The project will continue for approximately two months. The project is being administered by the city of Findlay.

Ohio 12 from Findlay to Arcadia, and from the southwest side of Fostoria to the Seneca County line reduced to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project which began September 6. The project will continue for two months. Work is being performed by M&B Ashpalt, Old Fort.

The following restrictions related to the project are scheduled to begin during the week:

Ohio 12 through the village of Arcadia may be restricted at times through the work zone during pavement grinding prior to resurfacing. Work will occur Saturday and through next week. Installation of curbs, sidewalk and handicap ramps is complete.

Ohio 12 through Fostoria is reduced to one lane in each direction for pavement joint repair followed by pavement resurfacing.

Interstate 75 from just south of Ohio 235 north of Bluffton to just south of the County Road 60 overhead near Rawson is reduced to one lane, both northbound and southbound, for a joint repair and resurfacing project. Paving is expected to occur both Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2, in both the northbound and southbound directions. The project will continue until late October. Work is being performed by Shelly Co., Findlay.

The following closures are related to the project:

Interstate 75 northbound exit ramp to Ohio 235 is now open.

Entrance ramp from Ohio 235 to northbound Interstate 75 is now open.

Interstate 75 southbound exit ramp to Ohio 235 is now open.

Entrance ramp from Ohio 235 to southbound Interstate 75 is now open.

The southbound rest area is now open.

The northbound rest area is now open.

Interstate 75 between Perrysburg and County Road 99 north of Findlay will have the following restrictions through the fall during reconstruction and widening:

Through November, overnight lane restrictions, generally from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., are possible on I-75 between the I-75/I-475 interchange in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County. Through December, 11-foot lane width restrictions are in place on I-75 between U.S. 20 in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County.

Through December, Township Road 101 in Hancock County, between County Road 220 and Township Road 142, is closed for bridge work over I-75.

Hardin County

Ohio 31 at Letson Avenue at the south end of the city of Kenton closed September 12 for 45 days for an intersection and sewer upgrade project. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 68, Ohio 273, Ohio 292 and Ohio 47 to Ohio 31. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company, Findlay, for the city of Kenton.

Logan County

US 68 between Ohio 508 and Ohio 507, Daily lane closures September 6th – October 30th between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

US 33 between CR 57 and Ohio 540, 24 HOUR Lane closures May 9th – September 30th. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Ohio 508 between Township Road 30 and County Road 31 in Degraff, ROAD CLOSURE October 3rd – 7th. The official detour is: Ohio 235 to Ohio 47 to US 68

Mercer County

Ohio 29 between Portland Street and US 127, Lane closures September 12th – October 15th. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

Ohio 49 between Ohio 29 and Ohio 707, Various lane closures June 27th – September 29th between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Putnam County

Ohio 15 between the village of Ottawa and the Defiance County line, and Ohio 634 between the village of Continental and Ohio 15 is restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. The project will continue through mid October. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving, Napoleon.

Ohio 66 between T-O and T-N is now open.

Ohio 696 between Ohio 12 and the Allen County line will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for drainage repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Shelby County

Ohio 47 between Newport Road and Short Road, BRIDGE CLOSURE September 27th – October 18th. The official detour is: Ohio 66 to Ohio 705 to Ohio 29 to I-75 to Ohio 47.

I-75 north and south between Ohio 47 and Fair Road, Nightly lane closures August 22nd – September 26th between the hours of 8 pm and 7 am. One lane will remain open each direction.

Ohio 47 between I-75 and Vandemark Road, Daily lane closures April 27th – September 30th between the hours of 7 am and 4 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Ohio 274 between Sidney-Freyburg Road and Reineke-Schipper Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 11th -21st. The official detour is: Ohio 65 to Ohio 119 to I-75

Ohio 119 between I-75 and Sidney-Freyburg Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 31st – November 4th. The official detour is: Ohio 65 to Ohio 274 to I-75

Ohio 119 between East Shelby Road and Wilkins Fortman Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 24th – 28th. The official detour is: Ohio 66 to Ohio 274 to Ohio 29

Ohio 589 between Deam Road and Ohio 29, BRIDGE CLOSURE October 31st – November 4th. The official detour is: US 36 to Ohio 235 to Ohio 29

Ohio 48 north between Fessler Buxton Road and Russia Versailles Road, ROAD CLOSURE October 3rd – 31st. The official detour is: US 36 to Ohio 66 to Ohio 48

Van Wert County

Ohio 81 between Horner Road and Schumm Road will close October 3 for four days for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto U.S. 33, Ohio 117 and Ohio 118 back to Ohio 81. Work is being performed by the Van Wert County ODOT maintenance garage.

U.S. 127 (Washington Street) between Fox Road and Ervin Road in the city of Van Wert closed April 11 for reconstruction and widening of the road. Access to local businesses is maintained. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 81, Ohio 118, Ervin Road/Van Wert-Decatur Road, U.S. 224 and U.S. 30 back to U.S. 127. The closure will remain in place until fall. Work is being performed by Helms & Sons Excavating, Findlay.

The U.S. 127 (Washington St.) and Ervin Road intersection has been reopened.

The U.S. 127 (Washington St.) and Fox Road/Ohio 116 intersection closed on September 7th for 40 days. Access to residences and businesses on Washington St. north of Fox Road is available from the north via Ervin Road.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_ConstructionBarrels.jpg