THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

SOLVING CRIMES

Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

Sheriff investigators are looking for the woman who robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Harding Highway on Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. A woman described as 5 foot 3, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, pull over pants and tennis shoes stole money from the bank.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

David Lee Crane Jr.

Age: 37

Height: 6 foot 1

Weight: 180 pounds

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Charge: Possession of cocaine

Kurt David Ingle II

Age: 18

Height: 5 foot 6

Weight: 120 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Charge: Auglaize County case

Thomas Kim Morgan

Age: 57

Height: 6 foot

Weight: 200 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Theft

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.