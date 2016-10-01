Blood drive to honor Bath Elementary School student with leukemia

LIMA — The community is invited to give blood in honor of 12-year-old Lauren Cunningham and other children battling cancer at a special blood drive Thursday at the American Red Cross Allen County Chapter House.

Lauren, a Bath Elementary School student, was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014. Since then she has received more than 80 blood transfusions during her treatment. She may need more transfusions in the future to help her continue to battle the disease.

To date, blood drives held in Lauren’s honor have brought in 197 blood donations. With a goal of 80 donations, the blood drive Thursday could result in a total of more than 250 blood donations being given in honor of Lauren and other children with illnesses.

Thursday’s blood drive will run from noon to 6 p.m. at the Chapter House, located at 610 S. Collett St. in Lima.