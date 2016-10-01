Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Sept. 20

Joshua J. Hunt, 29, of 3770 E. Breese Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to menacing. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Douglas A. Lhamon, 21, of c/o Mary Alice House, 543 W.Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Sentence: 180 days jail, $150 fine.

Jerrod W. Muhlenkamp, 34, of 2370 Oregon Road, Celina, pleaded no contest to resisting arrest. Sentence: $150 fine.

Laquavia M. McGraw, 19, of 907 Fairview Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Taunya S. Reinsel, 33, of 7740 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $150 fine.

David E. Gilmore, 53, of 407 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: $250 fine. Pleaded guity to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Jordan A. Carmack, 22, of 7740 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Kirmon C. Nimox III, 26, of 841 N. Baxter St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Carla Dietrich, 47, of 1G Quaker Run, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $150 fine.

Decorion H. Dawson, 24, of 843 N. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Jade T. Jennings, 24, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 6, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Rebecca A. Gambrel, 45, of 224 E. Vine St., Lima, pleaded guilty to improper registration. Sentence: $150 fine.

Timothy L. Camper, 57, of 2010 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded not guilty to public indecency. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $150 fine.

Yolanda L. Dixon, 36, of 2542 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $750 fine.

Zachary M. Strange, 32, of 748 Westerly Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Sean A. Johnson, 45, of 29 Beaumont Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $250 fine.

Deontae M. Cowan, 24, of 306 Harrison St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Sept. 21

James Miller, 67, of 307 High St., Uniopolis, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Jesse L. Hardy, 23, of 105 Henry St., Elida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $525 fine.

Susan M. Parson, 56, of 905 E. Second St., Delphos, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $400 fine.

Douglas R. Lieurance, 31, of 2091 N. Dixie Highway, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jerry M. Woods III, 23, of 215 N.Perry St., Lima , pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $375.

Jantzen L. Lippincott, 28, of 2150 Stewart Road, Lot 8, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michelle R. Montague, 51, of 217 W. Main St., Cridersville, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 143 suspended, $150 fine.

Austin Trenkamp, 23, of 2940 Makley Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $150 fine.

Shawn M. Swem, 24, of 2350 N. Cole St., Apt. C66, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Samuel Mackesy, 27, of 415 Park Ave., Lakeview, pleaded no contest to possession of drugs. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Rekari C. Waters, 24, of 611 Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 7 days jail, $150 fine.

Travis R. Watson, 27, of 1134 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Emily B. Chaney, 21, of 2458 Heathway Lane, Lima, pleaded no contest to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $100 fine.

Davion Upshaw, 21, of 411 S. Atlantic Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to noise / motor vehicle. Sentence: $100 fine.

Bishop N. Evans, 57, of 331 E. 3rd St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

David G. Keysor, 51, of 302 W. Spring St., Apt. 309, Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Debra A. Winchester, 56, of 1180 Bikini Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Zeallie A. Robirds, 37, of 540 E. Lehr Ave., Lot 47, Ada, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 84 suspended, $500 fine.

Cody T. Swick, 19, of 309 Baxter St., Elida, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tyeshia T. Lovick, 33, of 403 Nye St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Rekari C. Waters, 24, of 611 Prospect Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Kevin L. Norris, 28, of 948 Leland Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to operator license required. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $350 fine.

Samuel Mackesy, 27, of 415 Park Ave., Lakeview, pleaded no contest to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Michael K. Downton Jr., 26, of 724 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Sept. 22

Tyler Harshman, 23, of 1040 Lima Ave., Apt. 12, Delphos, pleaded guilty to no motorcycle endorsement. Sentence: $100 fine.

Sept. 23

Byron E. James, 39, of 537 E. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Anthony A. Bryan, 48, of 3082 Freyer Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Lagwendolyn C. Tate, 33, of 321 S. Roberts Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guity to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Allyson J. Fortman, 26, of 543 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $150 fine.

Amanda C. Gossard, 33, of 1820 W. Wayne St., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Charity M. Fisher, 35, of 1912 E. Elm St., Lot 40, Lima, pleaded guilty to soliciting. Sentence: 60 days jail, 44 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to loitering to engage in soliciting. Sentence: 60 days jail, $150 fine.

Lionel T. Wilson, 35, of 330 Pierce St., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 60 days jail, 28 suspended, $150 fine.

Joshua L. Jones, 36, of 1212 Virginia Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $500 fine.

April L. Rich, 56, of 6953 State Route 219, Lot 93, Celina, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: $150 fine.

Catherine J. Boroff, 33, of 3080 Elijah Parkway, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $525 fine.

Jaed Wilson, 29, of 232 S. Kenilworth Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 160 suspended, $600 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 20 suspended, $150 fine.

George R. Vorhees, 49, of 253 Mahoning Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Ricky Johnson, 56, of 2650 W. Market St., Apt. 210, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Richard Stoneburner, 26, of 7903 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Latosha Nance, 37, of 235 ½ N. Walnut St., Ottawa, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 60 days jail, 57 suspended, $250 fine.

Tara A. Parks, 30, of 320 Ashwood Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to signals / change of course. Sentence: $150 fine.

Bethany K. Pellman, 22, of 711 Wildwood Ave., Elida, pleaded no contest to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $250 fine.

Rolla Stratton Jr., 62, of 213 W. Jefferson St., Lafayette, pleaded no contest to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $250 fine.

Kevin M. Vanmeter, 28, of 2701 Greely Chapel Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Cary D. Point, 35, of 633 Harrison Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Alicia R. Rutherford, 33, of 2970 Johnston Road, Harrod, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Perry L. Boedicker, 55, of 458 Ewing Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Adam C. Phillips, 31, of 8 Lakeside Dr., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to physical control. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Megan L. Stephens, 25, of 995 Boyer St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to signal lights / red / stop only. Sentence: $150 fine.

Nicholas A. Petaway, 36, of 743 S. Broadway St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

William D. Porter, 41, of 1761 Wonderlick Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Sept. 26

Jason A. Clemons, 28, of 166 E. Eureka St., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Caleb A. Lohr, 21, of 1645 Ivy Drive, Elida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Laceila L. Smith, 36, of 618 Faurot Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal starting backing. Sentence: $150 fine.

Steven M. Shockey, 22, of 1800 Reservoir Road, Lot 415, Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal damaging / endangering. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $150 fine.

Robin R. Jennings, 52, of 726 S. Atlantic Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, 17 suspended, $150 fine.

Allysa M. Deubler, 20, of 2241 Molly Ave., Apt. G, Lima, pleaded guilty to prohibitions; minors under 21. Sentence: 60 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Andrea M. Croft, 23, of 1100 Crayton Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, 150 suspended, $150 fine.

Johnny Malloy, 57, of 516 Faurot Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $100 fine.

Dominic B. Phillips, 23, of 3019 Nebraska Ave., Lot 64, Toledo, pleaded no contest to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, l28 suspended, $150 fine.

Thomas R. Ferguson, 47, of 7381 Walnut St., Belle Center, pleaded no contest to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Brandon Johnston, 32, of 15959 Comanche Drive, Sidney, pleaded no contest to use / possession / sale / drug paraphernalia. Sentence: 10 days jail, $150 fine.

Devonne T. Johnson, 24, of 465 N. Kenilworth, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 81 suspended, $750 fine.

Tomeaka J. Grant, 39, of 2110 Lake Circle Drive, Apt. H, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Samuel J. Miller, 37, of 1149 Ritchie Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail, 177 suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 163 suspended, $750 fine.

David D. Leach, 25, of 17887 Walnut St., Elgin, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $500 fine.

Joseph W. Hoey, 43, of 6165 US Highway 68, Kenton, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 20 days jail, $500 fine.

Mian J. Clevenger, 19, of 508 Columbia Dr., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Tyler L. Brooks, 19, of 1208 W. Market St., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Joshua Jones, 32, of 1006 E. 2nd St., Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Benjamin J. Blakeley, 31, of 422 S. Canal St., Delphos, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $200 fine. Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $350 fine. Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine. Pleaded no contest to driving under suspension. Sentence: $400 fine.

Brandon Johnston, 32, of 15959 Comanche Dr., Sidney, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.