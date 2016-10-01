Marriages and divorces

MARRIAGES

Ian P. Robinson, 38, Delphos, and Jennifer L. Winings, 42, Lima; Jeffery R. Gerdemann, 32, Elida, and Kelly M. Sendek, 27, Elida; Zachary J. Dickman, 24, Lima, and Kalee L. Bowen, 23, Lima; Benjamin W. Rowe, 24, Sandy Hook, Ky., and Ashley M. Deeds, 24, Lima; Travis A. White, 37, Harrod, and Elizabeth A. Potter, 37, Harrod; Beruk A. Taye, 25, Dallas, Texas, and Blaine D. Maru, 25, Lima; Pamela J. Cline, 47, Lima, and Jessie L. McDonald, 47, Lima; Tyler J. Goecke, 29, Elida, and Reagan L. Aller, 20, St. Marys; Derek M. Szabados, 39, Lima, and Megan M. Mullins, 31, Lima; Thomas B. Wilson, 25, Bluffton, and Whitney N. Dowell, 26, Bluffton; Adam G. Mallett, 27, Spencerville, and Jodie M. Hegemier, 24, Spencerville; Andrew D. Montgomery, 34, Bluffton, and Melisha A. Henry, 39, Bluffton; Jason V. Stewart Sr., 37, Lima, and Audrey M. Sturgell, 37, Lima; Kenneth B. McLaughlin, 37, Lima, and Kimberly R. Bishop, 41, Lima; George W. Smith, 48, Spencerville, and Jennifer C. Williams, 26, Spencerville; Jesse M. Allen, 23, Connersville, Ind., and Mary N. Bader, 23, Lima; Aaron P. Anderson, 42, Bluffton, and Jennifer M. Baier, 43, Bluffton; Jeffery R. Mikesell, 38, Lima, and Danielle L. Kelley, 27, Lima; Jared S. Brooks, 28, Spencerville, and Rochelle L. Hefner, 26, Spencerville; Charles E. Wingate Jr., 56, Jackson Center, and Pamela J. Roberts, 54, Lima; Randall L. Ehrnsberger, 56, Lima, and Betty J. Ehrnsberger, 58, Lima; Alexander L. Robertson Sr., 25, Lima, and Tara N. Croft, 26, Lima; Randell L. Mason, 58, Cridersville, and Melissa K. Hughes, 48, Cridersville; Nathan R. Warnecke, 30, Delphos, and Allison C. Mueller, 25, Delphos; Joshua B. Huber, 36, Lima, and Crystal J. Dawson, 31, Lima; Terrence D. Smith, 32, Lima, and Jennifer M. Rapp, 33, Lima; Roger E. Lybarger, 32, Lima, and Samantha J. Williams, 25, Lima; Jacob W. Myers II, 25, Rochester, N.Y., and Shelby Q. Greeley, 23, Lima; Gary W. Carr Sr., 64, Cridersville, and Victoria D. Groves, 68, Cridersville; Jesse M. Gudakunst, 23, Bluffton, and Kristin M. Klausing, 24, Delphos; James A. Decker, 45, Delphos, and Holly A. Jacomet, 43, Delphos; Benjamin J. Petersen, 41, Lima, and Michelle L. Hale, 44, Harrod; William G. Money, 43, Lima, and Hazel E. Vulgamott, 38, Lima; Chance R. Weitz, 21, Elida, and Lexis M. Davis, 20, Delphos.

DIVORCES

Mary A. Gibson and Christopher M. Gonzalez; Amber D. and Billy Place; April and Neal Braun; Carla R. and Johnnie J. Zimmerman; Jasmine and Joshua Lambert.