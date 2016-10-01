Three hospitalized after 2 early morning Lima shootings

LIMA — Two overnight shootings Saturday in Lima have left three people hospitalized, one in serious condition.

At 2:10 a.m., a person described by the Lima Police Department as a black male shot two men outside of the residence at 1433 S. Sugar St. The suspect had been attempting to gain access into the house when a nearby resident confronted him. The suspect fled, but later returned and shot Kaleb Craig-Groves, 22, and Drevon Boddie, 20. Craig-Groves is currently listed in stable condition at Lima Memorial Health Systems, while Boddie is in fair condition at St. Rita’s Medical Center.

At 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Elmwood and Eureka Streets. Officers soon located a vehicle that had been shot several times. The vehicle’s occupant, Devin Moore, 21, of Lima, was also shot multiple times. Moore drove out of the intersection of Elmwood and Eureka Streets and around the block to safety before being found by police. Moore is currently listed in serious condition at St. Rita’s Medical Center.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or Det. Steve Stechschulte at 419-812-0059.

By Craig Kelly

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

