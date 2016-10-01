Weeks of dry weather accelerates harvest despite recent rain

LIMA — Despite recent rainfall, last week’s dry conditions accelerated crop maturity and provided opportunities for fieldwork in northwest Ohio, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Data from the USDA reveals there were 6.4 days available for fieldwork for the week ending Sept. 25. That compares to 5.6 days of fieldwork for the week of Sept. 18, and 5.7 days for the week ending Sept. 11.

Cheryl Turner, Ohio state statistician for the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, said the dry weather conditions are beneficial to harvest.

“The hot and dry weather promoted the drying of the corn crop,” Turner said. “Condition rating for crops and pastures remained steady.”

As of Sept. 25, corn harvest was at 8 percent. This is slightly higher than the 5-year average of 6 percent. Crops were 57-percent mature, which is also ahead of the five-year average of 45 percent.

Kif Hurlbut, deputy regional director with the USDA’s Great Lakes Region, said the warm, dry weather the region experienced until recently helped accelerate the maturation process.

“We have a rapidly maturing crop, but harvest really hasn’t caught up with that yet,” Hurlbut said.

For these mature crops, the recent rainfall that fell on northwest Ohio over the last few days isn’t helping matters.

“You look at the general perception that rain is good for crops, but in the case of matured corn, that’s not the case,” Hurlbut said.

He added that when mature corn is standing in the field, it is at risk of mold damage, stem rot and other issues that can cause yield loss and deterioration.

While the maturation and harvesting of crops is higher than average, Hurlbut said there are still some limitations. Perhaps the biggest limitation is grain moisture.

The moisture content for corn harvested last week averaged 21 percent, and soybean moisture averaged 14 percent. Hurlbut said the fact that crop maturation is ahead of harvesting means farmers are likely waiting for the moisture content to recede.

“I think at 21 percent for corn, the moisture level is probably too high,” he said. “The ideal moisture level is around 18 percent.”

Although conditions were fairly dry over the last few weeks, Hurlbut noted that the actual corn grain, or kernels, have their own internal moisture level. The moisture content must reach a certain point before it can be stored, Hurlbut said, because storing wet corn can be “hazardous.”

With more rain falling on northwest Ohio over the weekend, Hurlbut said harvesting could slow down a bit.

“Rain serves as an impediment to faster harvests, and may help promote molds and other conditions that could affect the quality of the grain,” he said.

But even if the rain continues to fall, Hurlbut said the enhanced technology and equipment farmers have at their disposal allows them to catch up on harvesting more quickly than in years past.

“It seems now, compared to many years ago, the ability to catch up in a short amount of time is always there,” he said. “One ideal week can have things bound ahead in a significant manner.”

Kevin Bice, left, and Adam Troyer, employees for Jennings Gomer Equity in Gomer, test a sample of soybeans for moisture content. Area farmers have just started to harvest soybean when weather permits. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Harvest_01co-1.jpg Kevin Bice, left, and Adam Troyer, employees for Jennings Gomer Equity in Gomer, test a sample of soybeans for moisture content. Area farmers have just started to harvest soybean when weather permits. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News Dale Jostpille, of Jostpille Farms in Fort Jennings, rides in the cab of his John Deere 660 combine in preparation to harvest 40 acres of soybean on Sept. 22. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Harvesting-1.jpg Dale Jostpille, of Jostpille Farms in Fort Jennings, rides in the cab of his John Deere 660 combine in preparation to harvest 40 acres of soybean on Sept. 22. Craig J. Orosz | The Lima News

Dry then wet weather hurts harvesting conditions

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

