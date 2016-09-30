O’Malley stumps for Clinton in Lima

LIMA — Former Maryland Gov. and Democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley’s dealings with current nominee and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been diverse, having gone from being an opponent to a supporter and campaigner. On Friday, O’Malley brought that experience to the Democratic campaign headquarters in Lima.

“I’m one of the few people who can come to Lima, Ohio, and say that I’ve campaigned with Hillary Clinton and I’ve campaigned against her,” he said. “I can tell you, she is one tough person to do the tough job of being president of the United States.”

Prior to running for president, O’Malley was governor of Maryland from 2007 to 2015, as well as mayor of Baltimore from 1999 to 2007. The presidential race features a choice between lengthy political experience and someone outside the political establishment.

“There’s certainly a broad desire for change, and you saw it in our party and the Republican Party,” he said. “But the change that people want is not a change that would take us back into another recession, not the sort of change that Donald Trump’s tax plan promises of heaping more tax breaks on the wealthy and running up the national debt.”

O’Malley toured throughout western Ohio Friday with plans to go to Michigan to continue to work to reassure voters that, despite low favorabillity ratings for both Clinton and Trump, Clinton represents the best choice for American families.

“She understands what it will take to build on the comeback of our auto industry and make wages go up again,” he said. “She understands the opioid abuse that is wiping out so many lives in our country and how, together, we can address it. She has a mastery of several public policies and also understands how America is most effective in this world working with our allies, not destabilizing alliances like NATO, which Trump has said he wants to do.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley spoke to volunteers Friday at the Democratic campaign headquarters in Lima. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_IMG_20160930_172411.jpg Former Democratic presidential candidate and Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley spoke to volunteers Friday at the Democratic campaign headquarters in Lima. Craig Kelly | The Lima News

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.