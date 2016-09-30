Liles says Crish double-crossed him after he lent sheriff $20,000

LIMA — A man serving a 25-year prison sentence for drug crimes said Friday that Allen County Sheriff Sam Crish set him up to get out of paying a $20,000 debt.

Demond Liles said he would not be in prison at Madison Correctional Institution today if it weren’t for Crish. He spoke to The Lima News in a telephone conversation from the London, Ohio, facility.

Liles accused Crish of setting him up to get out of a $20,000 debt plus a $5,000 lending fee. He said Crish needed the money for gambling. Liles said after he gave Crish the loan, the sheriff had the drug task force arrest him on drug charges that eventually sent him to prison.

Liles’ allegations against Crish first surfaced in January when he appealed his drug conviction. Crish denied the allegations then and the claims went no further as it was the respected sheriff’s word against that of a drug dealer. However, Liles’ allegations are gaining more attention after the FBI raided Crish’s office in early September.

Crish has not returned to the sheriff’s office since. His attorney, Mike Rumer, said Crish has entered an inpatient treatment program for a personal problem. Rumer declined to comment Friday on Liles’ most recent allegations.

Text messages

Liles said he has proof to verify his story.

He said he has text messages between Crish and himself that were filed as part of his appeal. He also said the law enforcement agents looking into allegations of misconduct by Crish have recordings of Crish telling them he borrowed money from Liles, although nothing like that has been made public.

In Liles’ appeal, attorney Ken Rexford filed texting transcripts between Liles and Crish. In a text dated March 30, 2013, Crish asked Liles: “Do you have access to 25k.”

Liles responded: “Naw i wish i own some houses To sell.”

Liles said he later sold a car to come up with the money.

Friendship with Crish

Liles explained how he struck up a friendship with Crish which he said dates back to before Crish was elected sheriff. Liles owned a car detailing business and Crish brought him a car to work on.

Liles said he trusted Crish and told him about other ways he made money, such as renting a union hall to hold large parties with money coming from charging a cover fee to those attending. During one of the parties he held in 2013, Liles said deputies were around scaring away partygoers.

“I ended up calling (Crish) and asking him because he was a friend of mine, because this was my moment to make money. I asked him if he could keep his deputies away, and I would take care of security. I don’t need them to be scaring people in the parking lot,” Liles said.

Crish took care of the request, Liles said.

A few days later, Crish asked Liles to borrow $20,000 and said he would pay him back within a week plus an additional $5,000. Liles said Crish never gave him any reason to believe he wouldn’t keep his word and Liles was enticed by the idea of making a quick $5,000.

“There was no written contract,” Liles said. “I looked at him as the sheriff. He had integrity.”

Gambling allegation

Liles said Crish needed the money for gambling.

“He was talking about going to gamble and going to play blackjack,” Liles said.

But a week passed and Crish did not pay Liles back. Over time, Crish would give Liles a few hundred dollars here and there but never paid more than $1,000. Liles further said text messages discussing payments between him and Crish are part of his appeal.

The messages are typed into the appeal, but Rexford said law enforcement has the actual screen shots of the text messages.

Liles said he was becoming worried he never would get his money back. He said Crish came to him to talk to him on the side about a drug case that was supposedly under investigation with Liles as a possible player. Liles said he told Crish he was not dealing drugs, but he said Crish said the local drug task force had evidence to bust him.

Erasing debt

Liles said Crish told him he could make the drug case go away if Crish would forgive $10,000 of the loan. Liles said he was scared by the possibility of criminal charges, but didn’t know what to do despite telling Crish he was not dealing drugs. Liles agreed to Crish’s terms, he said.

Liles then said Crish approached him at a later time about erasing the rest of the debt. This time, he said, Crish offered to talk to a judge about a child custody case Liles had with his children. He said Crish told him he could help him get a favorable outcome.

Liles said he later learned the drug case was made up and Crish never talked to a judge handling the child custody case. Shortly after that, he said he sought Crish’s help with a motorcycle sale. The buyer was unhappy and wanted back the purchase price of $10,000. The buyer beat Liles up and further threatened him, Liles said.

As it turned out, Liles said, another man involved in that sale was under investigation on drug charges. Liles said Crish used the man to set up Liles on various drug charges.

With Liles in prison and the sheriff’s word against a man convicted on drug charges, Liles didn’t know where to turn other than to raise the issue on appeal knowing few, if anyone, would likely believe him. But with the recent activities by the FBI against Crish, Liles and his attorney are saying it proves, along with other evidence, that Liles is telling the truth.

Also this week, former Lima Councilman and bar owner Ray Magnus filed a lawsuit against Crish saying he let the sheriff borrow $102,000. He sued after Crish stopped making payments to him.

Liles said numerous drug charges were filed against him, way more than should have been thanks to Crish’s involvement. He said the only reason why he agreed to a plea deal was to protect the mother of his children and his brother, who he said were going to face charges for his involvement of transporting drugs. Liles said if the mother of his children was charged, his children would be taken by Children Services.

Liles said he he didn’t want to deal in drugs, but it gave him a chance to make some quick money. He also said he knows he violated the law and is willing to do the time for that but said the cases were inflated and the 25 years is a lot more than he deserved.

Liles said he is not a big drug dealer. He said he was involved in drug cases in the 1990s and had been clean since until he found himself in a financial jam. He said he does not consider himself a drug dealer but recognizes that is how he is viewed since he was involved in that in the crime for which he sits in prison.

Liles’ case is at the 3rd District Court of Appeals. He is arguing he was set up by Crish and has suffered from a disparity by a judge in sentencing black defendants in a drug case.

