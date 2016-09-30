Christian radio still going strong in Lima after 50 years

LIMA — The Rev. Peter Courlas faced a lot of skeptics when he first decided to bring Christian radio to Lima. Fifty years later, it is still serving those original listeners while drawing a whole new group of listeners.

Courlas came to Lima to pastor at Christian Missionary Alliance Church and soon discovered there was not Christian station in the area. He met with two Lima buinessmen, Stanley Tam and Art Arthur, and after more than a year, the three signed on to the air on Sept. 27, 1966. The station celebrated its 50th anniversary with singer Ivan Parker and comedian Ken Davis at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Greg and Cheryl Hover, of Spencerville, were in the beginnings of their marriage when they had a baby girl in 1972. They only owned one car, which Greg Hover had to use for work. It was then that they became lifelong fans of the station.

“I was a new mom with a new baby girl in the country,” Cheryl Hover said. “There was only so much cleaning you could do.”

Cheryl Hover was going through radio stations when she found a show on WTGN.

“The show hooked me in, and I became a lifelong listener,” Cheryl Hover said.

Greg Hover soon also became a fan after hearing what his wife was listening to.

“It has been a source of inspiration for us,” Greg Hover said. “It has provided us with news, music and Biblical wisdom.”

While retaining its fans, the station has also been a source of inspiration for new listeners. Lizzi Hale, of Ada, tragically lost a son just two months ago when she began listening. She said it has been source of power for her to go on.

“It has been very helpful and made me feel a lot better,” Hale said.

Hale said the daily morning show has been especially appealing to her. Her sister-in-law, Danielle Shield, of Lakeview, agreed that the show has been a tremendous help to their own family as they deal with the loss.

“It has helped a lot through a very traumatic time for our family,” Shield said.

Perhaps, the thing that has kept the station going is how they reach out to their listeners.

“They are so personable,” Cheryl Hover said. “They are community oriented. When I lost my mother, the station called to see how I was. They treat you like you are family.”

By Lance Mihm

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

